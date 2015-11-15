Mackenzie Child

Daily Design 007 - Pricing Table

Day 007 of my Daily Design series. Today I designed a Pricing Table.

You can watch the full video here: https://youtu.be/skmBCH1Gvvg

YouTube | Instagram | Twitter

006 dribbble shot
Rebound of
Daily Design 006 - Diabetes Management App
By Mackenzie Child
Posted on Nov 15, 2015
