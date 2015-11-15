🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
This is a design for an app giving information about the different lines of the London Underground. With the ability to save certain journeys within the app, bringing up the times for your tube train is easier. Also included with a map and key of the different locations the lines stop at. A point rewards scheme is included and small rewards are offered to those who continuously use the tube.