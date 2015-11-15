WalkerPrints

London Underground

WalkerPrints
WalkerPrints
  • Save
London Underground london snapshot screen website interface development ux ui app
Download color palette

This is a design for an app giving information about the different lines of the London Underground. With the ability to save certain journeys within the app, bringing up the times for your tube train is easier. Also included with a map and key of the different locations the lines stop at. A point rewards scheme is included and small rewards are offered to those who continuously use the tube.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 15, 2015
WalkerPrints
WalkerPrints

More by WalkerPrints

View profile
    • Like