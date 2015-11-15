Day 40 - Pricing Table

Hey there,

This is an early Sunday design. What a surprise! :) I even animated it, as yesterday I was amazed by @Alex Sailer 's TeddTodd Insurance project. He used a really similar animation and I wanted to try to make it in Principle.

I love how big shadows are coming back to design with material.

Have a nice Sunday!

Bence

PS.: These are the current plans of Slack with a tiny bit of price reduce :)

You can follow me on: Twitter | Instagram