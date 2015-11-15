Day 40 - Pricing Table

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Hey there,
This is an early Sunday design. What a surprise! :) I even animated it, as yesterday I was amazed by @Alex Sailer 's TeddTodd Insurance project. He used a really similar animation and I wanted to try to make it in Principle.
I love how big shadows are coming back to design with material.
Have a nice Sunday!
Bence
PS.: These are the current plans of Slack with a tiny bit of price reduce :)
