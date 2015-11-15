L Daniel Swakman
Parasut Resolutions

Parasut Resolutions screen resolutions parasut browsers ui responsive web design
The window from which people are looking at our site

This is a quick inventory we made to see the most used browser resolution in relation to one another, based on our app visitor analytics. We did this about a year ago; it would be interesting to do the same exercise now, and see the change

Posted on Nov 15, 2015
