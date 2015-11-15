Carlos Fuentes

80s Loop

Carlos Fuentes
Carlos Fuentes
80s Loop char5vzla fuentes carlos skull neon lettering loop retro 80s
2d animation, done frame by frame on photshop and compositing in after effects.

Check it with sound --> https://goo.gl/RuzzRI

Posted on Nov 15, 2015
Carlos Fuentes
Carlos Fuentes

