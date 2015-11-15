Lu Yu

Lu Yu
Semplice Feature Page
Hi Friends!

I had an amazing opportunity designing the feature page for our Semplice website http://www.semplicelabs.com/features together with the awesome @Tobias van Schneider ▲▲▲and Master Sensei Mike.
Such a magical time!

After more than a year we finally have a feature page, really hope this will help our users to know Semplice better. Let's celebrate! 😍🎉🐣

Hope you like it!
L

Posted on Nov 15, 2015
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
