VK Player (music) - Android App

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
VKPlayer – free open source application that allows you listen to music from social network VK.
Main possibilities:
• Off-line mode o Save your favorite tracks and listen them regardless of the Internet connection
• Synchronization o Set convenient time and VKPlayer will save the required amount of your tracks
• Dynamic playlist o Click on the track in any list and he will automatically become the current one
• User-friendly interface o Modern, easy and handy interface without unnecessary staff.