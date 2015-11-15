VK Player (music) - Android App

VKPlayer – free open source application that allows you listen to music from social network VK.

Main possibilities:

• Off-line mode o Save your favorite tracks and listen them regardless of the Internet connection

• Synchronization o Set convenient time and VKPlayer will save the required amount of your tracks

• Dynamic playlist o Click on the track in any list and he will automatically become the current one

• User-friendly interface o Modern, easy and handy interface without unnecessary staff.