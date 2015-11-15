Roma Melnik

VK Player (music) - Android App

VKPlayer – free open source application that allows you listen to music from social network VK.
Main possibilities:
• Off-line mode o Save your favorite tracks and listen them regardless of the Internet connection
• Synchronization o Set convenient time and VKPlayer will save the required amount of your tracks
• Dynamic playlist o Click on the track in any list and he will automatically become the current one
• User-friendly interface o Modern, easy and handy interface without unnecessary staff.

