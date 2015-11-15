Danny Lelieveld

Hijab

Hijab multicultural sketch icon muslim headdress hijab
Sketching out new icons for the Noun Project. This time I'm basing everything on hand sketches, cleaning them up in illustrator. The first sketches are a celebration of the multi-cultural society, in which the dutch milk maid (melkmeisje), and the equally dutch muslim woman go side by side.

Posted on Nov 15, 2015
