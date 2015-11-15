Bhupal Rawal
Swayambhunath Stupa Icon

Bhupal Rawal
Swayambhunath Stupa Icon temple monk buddhist minimal icon flat nepal swayambhunath budhha stupa
Posting a shot after a long time. :)

Actually, I was drawing icons for one of my projects to show location based addresses while I came up with this icon for Swayambhunath. Swayambhunath is highly worshipped and is one of the oldest religious sites cum architecture in #nepal.

Posted on Nov 15, 2015
