Benjamin Rennich

Crimson Skull Doodle

Benjamin Rennich
Benjamin Rennich
Crimson Skull Doodle zombie skull drawing
drawing in sharpie paint pens, snapped via digital camera... some minor and quick cleanup with a median filter and a tweek to the hue/saturation levels and it lives on forever.

This is from an old sketch book that I kept on me during a several month stay in the Hostpital a couple of years back. Glad it survived, even if only in digital form!

Posted on Nov 15, 2015
Benjamin Rennich
Benjamin Rennich

    • Like