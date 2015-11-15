Crimson Skull Doodle

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
drawing in sharpie paint pens, snapped via digital camera... some minor and quick cleanup with a median filter and a tweek to the hue/saturation levels and it lives on forever.
This is from an old sketch book that I kept on me during a several month stay in the Hostpital a couple of years back. Glad it survived, even if only in digital form!