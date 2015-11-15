BootSkell Launch

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
www.bootskell.com
A brand new resource fro users wishing to export code easily and hassle free. Built on the bootstrap framework.
This project was actually made to help me and the class when building a website fro a unit in my award.