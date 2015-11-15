Ted Bettridge

Don't Nike Concept - LeBron XIII

Don't Nike Concept - LeBron XIII
Hello!
This is a bit different from my normal posts, so a bit risky but I really liked it so decided to post! The whole point of this personal project was to enhance my brand identity abilities and skills with Photoshop and I've learnt a lot! Nike are great because their shoes have so much character they design themselves! I'll upload a few more of my other pieces as well! Be sure to tell me whether you prefer the lettering or this kinda stuff :)
Cheers,
Ted

Posted on Nov 15, 2015
