Relevant Magazine - OMAM Typography

Client: Relevant Magazine
Project: Issue 78 - Article Opening / Typography
Full Project on Behance - View Here
I was commissioned by the team at Relevant to work on a few type-treatments for some of their articles. This one was for the band Of Monsters and Men for The Drop section. Didn't end in print but was one of my favorites.