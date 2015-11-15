Angel A. Acevedo
Relevant Magazine - OMAM Typography
Client: Relevant Magazine
Project: Issue 78 - Article Opening / Typography
I was commissioned by the team at Relevant to work on a few type-treatments for some of their articles. This one was for the band Of Monsters and Men for The Drop section. Didn't end in print but was one of my favorites.

Posted on Nov 15, 2015
