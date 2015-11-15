Expresiv Workflow - Illustrated

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
We wrote a paragraph about how we work at Expresiv. Then realised writing a paragraph of text will never be able to explain how the work is actually done at Expresiv. So we set out to visualise our process - and our designer @Akriti set out to work on this elaborate piece of artwork, which I consider is one of her best works to date.
Check out the tiny details and precision. Tell us what you think about it!