Benjamin Rennich

lowpoly wreath

Benjamin Rennich
Benjamin Rennich
  • Save
lowpoly wreath blank wreath lowpoly
Download color palette

trying to figure out how to make spiffy gifs out of my models, and its been hurting my uneducated brain :(

View all tags
Posted on Nov 15, 2015
Benjamin Rennich
Benjamin Rennich

More by Benjamin Rennich

View profile
    • Like