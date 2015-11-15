d1b logo vinyl mockup

Mystie Chamberlin

My client wanted a logo for flagship artists, day 1 boys, to distinguish them as artists. Described as the Beatles of Hip Hop. "If you put Lil Wayne with Drake and Dr. Dre, you might get kinda close if Snoop is driving the limo." Not violence, but rather bling, good times, cars, weed, and...good times! Requested letter mark "D1B" that is half mic/ half joint to cover the back of the CD and or LP.

I designed the logo in Adobe Illustrator focusing on the mirror image of letters "d" & "b". Letter mark has a very modern and urban audio feel as done the stylized joint/mic. I really like the way the cord wraps around the initials and creates the mirage of a face further tying the name and idea together.

Posted on Nov 15, 2015
