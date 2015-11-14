Dennys Hess
Neonite Interactive

Swiss Airlines App Departure Flights

Dennys Hess
Neonite Interactive
Dennys Hess for Neonite Interactive
Hire Us
  • Save
Swiss Airlines App Departure Flights stopovers departure search listing mobile design swiss airline app
Download color palette

Hi friends,

Here another screen of the previously posted one (https://dribbble.com/shots/2326864-Flight-Booking-Mobile-App). It's showing a vertical listing of found flights between two destinations (left and right column).

It was used as a concept in a recent exploration for an airline website.

Twitter   Behance   Instagram

View all tags
Posted on Nov 14, 2015
Neonite Interactive
Neonite Interactive
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Neonite Interactive

View profile
    • Like