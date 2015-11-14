maryanne nguyen

BTS App + Game

maryanne nguyen
maryanne nguyen
  • Save
BTS App + Game student pages icons simple illustration game code progress concept app clean mental health
Download color palette

Around 15 minutes of waking up in the morning we check our phones for updates, which has led to many unhealthy habits for the long term. We visioned this app to be the ultimate pocket companion, to help with subtle life lessons, motivational techniques, and encourages the user to bless their stress and wake up!

www.blessthisstress.com/app

maryanne nguyen
maryanne nguyen
ヾ( ･`⌓´･)ﾉﾞ

More by maryanne nguyen

View profile
    • Like