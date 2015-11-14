Ben Gregoire

Endless Drive Game - WIP

low poly neighborhood drive test interactive game car unreal 4.9 unreal engine
I don't know how dribbble appropriate this is, but I'd love feedback!

Initial testing on a procedural endless driving game.
right now it's just a neighborhood tile that repeats, but I can have all sort of tiles and turns. I'd like to keep this game in a clean low-poly style. I want it to run fast on everything.

Let me know what you think.

Posted on Nov 14, 2015
