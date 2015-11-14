maryanne nguyen

BTS App Sneaky Preview

BTS App Sneaky Preview progress website game clean animation illustration simple emotions concept app student project
An inexpensive monthly kit that delves into experiential learning of negative emotions for young adults. We can be the game changer for mental health in Australia, come along with us and chase that emotional agility.

Thank you @Hayden Bleasel for the help and cleaning this up :)

www.blessthisstress.com

