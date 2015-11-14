Eynav Raphael

#dailyui #014 Freebie - The Flat Squircle Count Down

this psd is brought to you free for any use. a credit is always appriciated but not mandatory. all vector shapes, you can change colors or resolution easily.

download your freebie here: http://graphicool.co.il/freebie-the-flat-squircle-count-down/

check out other #dailyui shots i made at: https://dribbble.com/graphicool/tags/dailyui

Posted on Nov 14, 2015
