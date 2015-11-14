Vladimir Marchukov

Angry Balls

Vladimir Marchukov
Vladimir Marchukov
  • Save
Angry Balls after effects explainer flat minimalism 2d loop gif animation
Download color palette

Check super-motion version on: https://instagram.com/marchukover Thanks @Dmitry Stolz for .ai

View all tags
Posted on Nov 14, 2015
Vladimir Marchukov
Vladimir Marchukov

More by Vladimir Marchukov

View profile
    • Like