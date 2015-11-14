Julie Occhipinti

Flyer Journée Point Com

Julie Occhipinti
Julie Occhipinti
  • Save
Flyer Journée Point Com multimedia print flat meeting lightbulb connection
Download color palette

This is the first flyer I made last year, for a student/pro meeting about multmedia at my university

View all tags
Posted on Nov 14, 2015
Julie Occhipinti
Julie Occhipinti

More by Julie Occhipinti

View profile
    • Like