Paris is about life

Paris is about life charliehebdo triumphal arch arcdetriomphe arch eiffel heart paris
After the horrible night in Paris, friday. I thought id show my condolences with a heart shaped Triumphal Arch.

"Friends from the whole world, thank you for #PrayforParis, but we dont need more religion! our faith goes to Music! Kisses! Life! Champagne and Joy!
#ParisIsAboutLife"

Joann Sfar
- Charlie Hebdo

Posted on Nov 14, 2015
