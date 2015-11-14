Prescott Perez-Fox

Point Sparrow (Work-in-progress)

Point Sparrow (Work-in-progress) vector illustrator book cover illustration house
The most complicated piece of a book cover — a vector illustration of a house. Composed out of shapes, keeping it simple.

Posted on Nov 14, 2015
