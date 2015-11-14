Samantha Watson

Hippo Campus

Samantha Watson
Samantha Watson
  • Save
Hippo Campus graphic design photo manipulation gig poster retro 3d typography
Download color palette

Poster for Hippo Campus show at Ignition Music Garage.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 14, 2015
Samantha Watson
Samantha Watson

More by Samantha Watson

View profile
    • Like