X Wing

X Wing star wars star wars x-wing fighter x wing fighter x-wing x wing illustration logo icon sketch
Inspired by @Kendrick Kidd's and @CJ Zilligen's and @Adam Walsh's car sketches and inspired by the upcoming Star Wars The Force Awakens.

Keep in mind it's a quick one and not at the caliber of the car sketches but I like it!

Rebound of
Crx Si
By Adam Walsh
