Bohio de fotografia y arte cubano

Bohio is dedicated to cuban art and artists from the new-old island and from around the world. We believe there is a wealth of artwork being made by Cuban people all over the world, and our goal with Bohio.io is to provide Cuban people with the platform to share and benefit from their craft. Everyone is welcome to join us in our mission to connect people to Cuba through art.

Posted on Nov 14, 2015
