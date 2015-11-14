Joanna Ławniczak

Flourish - stylish landing page

My love and passion for 80s is neverending. I tried to pick only smooth and plain colors for this project. I also drew some juicy leaves.

Cheers!

Posted on Nov 14, 2015
