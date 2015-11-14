Bence Vitarius

Day 39 - Compose Email

Bence Vitarius
Bence Vitarius
  • Save
Day 39 - Compose Email iphone app compose mail 100 day challenge dailyui user interface ui ux design challenge
Download color palette

Hey there, my lovely followers,

Today I designed a compose email screen for yesterday's fictional app, so I sticked to the same style and colors. It would be great to create a mini animated prototype out of these two screens, but unfortunately I didn't have the time to do this today. Probably later! ;)

Bests,
Bence

PS.: I promise, I won't use any blue in tomorrow's shot! :)

You can follow me on:
Twitter | Instagram

Dribbble preview
Rebound of
Day 039 - Compose Email
By Paul Flavius Nechita
Bence Vitarius
Bence Vitarius

More by Bence Vitarius

View profile
    • Like