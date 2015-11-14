Day 39 - Compose Email

Hey there, my lovely followers,

Today I designed a compose email screen for yesterday's fictional app, so I sticked to the same style and colors. It would be great to create a mini animated prototype out of these two screens, but unfortunately I didn't have the time to do this today. Probably later! ;)

Bests,

Bence

PS.: I promise, I won't use any blue in tomorrow's shot! :)

You can follow me on:

Twitter | Instagram