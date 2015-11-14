Day 39 - Compose Email

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey there, my lovely followers,
Today I designed a compose email screen for yesterday's fictional app, so I sticked to the same style and colors. It would be great to create a mini animated prototype out of these two screens, but unfortunately I didn't have the time to do this today. Probably later! ;)
Bests,
Bence
PS.: I promise, I won't use any blue in tomorrow's shot! :)
You can follow me on:
Twitter | Instagram