Grand opening of my solo exhibition in 8Feat gallery, Seoul!

Grand opening of my solo exhibition in 8Feat gallery, Seoul! modern caligraphy modern art exhibition seoul pokraslampas pokras
Today is the grand opening of my solo exhibition in 8Feat gallery, Seoul!

Join the openning party: https://www.facebook.com/events/821223291308392/

포크라스 람파스 한국전시 포스터
세계가 바라본 한글展
일 시 : 2015.11.15-28
장 소 : 서울특별시 마포구 독막로9길 13 지하 2층 8Feat Gallery
약 도 : http://map.naver.com/local/siteview.nhn?code=31454133

입장은 무료입니다

Posted on Nov 14, 2015
