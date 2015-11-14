🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Today is the grand opening of my solo exhibition in 8Feat gallery, Seoul!
Join the openning party: https://www.facebook.com/events/821223291308392/
포크라스 람파스 한국전시 포스터
세계가 바라본 한글展
일 시 : 2015.11.15-28
장 소 : 서울특별시 마포구 독막로9길 13 지하 2층 8Feat Gallery
약 도 : http://map.naver.com/local/siteview.nhn?code=31454133
입장은 무료입니다