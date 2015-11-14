Dillon Wheelock

Fearless

Fearless vector illustration fearless france paris prayforparis
“Let me not pray to be sheltered from dangers, but to be fearless in facing them. Let me not beg for the stilling of my pain, but for the heart to conquer it.” ― Rabindranath Tagore

Posted on Nov 14, 2015
