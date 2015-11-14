Oana Blaga

Trancers.ro - new logo

Trancers.ro - new logo trance branding logo
I just made a new logo for a local romanian trance community and website. You can see more here: http://hireme.blagaoana.com/portfolio/trancers-new-logo/

Posted on Nov 14, 2015
