Mason Dickson

Power Gorilla - Mascot Logo Design

Mason Dickson
Mason Dickson
  • Save
Power Gorilla - Mascot Logo Design ape monkey kong king esports branding sports logo mascot gorilla power
Download color palette

Power Gorilla - a mascot logo designed by myself that was sold to another graphic designer who runs a business called Gorilla Designs.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 14, 2015
Mason Dickson
Mason Dickson

More by Mason Dickson

View profile
    • Like