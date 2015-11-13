Thomas Michel
Feed V2 menu tweet feed search filters icons evolution product minimalist interface ux ui
We completely redesigned the feed to give a better readability and comprehension. New colors,icons,filters ....

Don't forget to check attachment for the Before/After!

👉 Discover Mention, a media monitoring tool.

💙 Follow me on Twitter

Posted on Nov 13, 2015
Social listening tool to get closer to your customers
