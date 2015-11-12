Justin
showing specificity concept

A W.I.P project that we working for local client, a short demo showcase for how we think the animation should look like for client to imagine in purpose of show the highlight specification of the nippers.

Working with awesome designer @mjnvu

Nov 12, 2015
