Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sarah McVean

My Account Menus

Sarah McVean
Sarah McVean
  • Save
My Account Menus account menu product ux ui drop down
Download color palette

Working on some small UI design changes. This is a few colour variations of a My Account menu with a complimentary colour palette I created for our existing product.

Feedback is welcome!

View all tags
Posted on Nov 12, 2015
Sarah McVean
Sarah McVean
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Sarah McVean

View profile
    • Like