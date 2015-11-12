Make a statement

On Dribbble, you can find designers for hire using many different criteria—location, skills, and more. But even with advanced filtering, not all ​designers from Boston skilled in illustration​ are the same. Today we’re launching “Hire Me Statements” as a way for designers to further describe the type of work their looking for (and anything else they want to communicate, such as availability/schedule/etc.). We feel this will not only help designers receive more targeted messages, but also help scouts find that perfect designer for their project.

If you're a Pro, you can set up your own statement by listing yourself as available for hire on your account settings page.