Make a statement

Make a statement thinker blink-182 decker statements scouts hire me dribbble
On Dribbble, you can find designers for hire using many different criteria—location, skills, and more. But even with advanced filtering, not all ​designers from Boston skilled in illustration​ are the same. Today we’re launching “Hire Me Statements” as a way for designers to further describe the type of work their looking for (and anything else they want to communicate, such as availability/schedule/etc.). We feel this will not only help designers receive more targeted messages, but also help scouts find that perfect designer for their project.

If you're a Pro, you can set up your own statement by listing yourself as available for hire on your account settings page.

Posted on Nov 12, 2015
