Make a statement

On Dribbble, you can find designers for hire using many different criteria—location, skills, and more. But even with advanced filtering, not all designers from Boston skilled in illustration are the same. Today we’re launching “Hire Me Statements” as a way for designers to further describe the type of work their looking for (and anything else they want to communicate, such as availability/schedule/etc.). We feel this will not only help designers receive more targeted messages, but also help scouts find that perfect designer for their project.
If you're a Pro, you can set up your own statement by listing yourself as available for hire on your account settings page.