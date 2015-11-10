Bhakti Pasaribu

Windows Hello Animation

Bhakti Pasaribu
Bhakti Pasaribu
  • Save
Windows Hello Animation gsap greensock svg animation windows hello windows
Download color palette

Recreation of the playful windows hello animation.
http://windows.microsoft.com/en-id/windows-10/getstarted-what-is-hello

It is made with SVG and Greensock GSAP.
See also on CodePen: http://codepen.io/balapa/live/VvVebO

View all tags
Posted on Nov 10, 2015
Bhakti Pasaribu
Bhakti Pasaribu

More by Bhakti Pasaribu

View profile
    • Like