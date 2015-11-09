Daily UI - Day 16: Popup/Overlay

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hey all, I missed a few days last week, but I'm working hard to get to back on track.
Here's day 016, Popup/Overlay... hit me with thoughts and press "L" if you like it!
** Sketch and Principle files here of you want.
**Icon credit goes to Piger, Steve Morris, and Rohith M S
Thanks all!