Jordan Mahaffey

MDCo Monogram

Jordan Mahaffey
Jordan Mahaffey
  • Save
MDCo Monogram identity branding logo badge typography monoweight lettering monogram
Download color palette

Worked up this monogram last night while doodling around.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 6, 2015
Jordan Mahaffey
Jordan Mahaffey

More by Jordan Mahaffey

View profile
    • Like