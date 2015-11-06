Monocle 86 - Full Project!

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Howdy y'all.
I am happy to share my latest illustration project with Monocle Magazine. 2 spot illustrations in issue #86:
http://andrewcolinbeck.com/monocle2.html
The spot you see here is about New Zealanders now being able to retire on the pacific atolls, and still being allowed to have their pensions take effect if they don't live on the mainland. Monocle is one of my dream come true clients—I am so thrilled to have my work on their pages. I hope you enjoy the project, and I'd love to hear any thoughts you have.
