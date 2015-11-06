Tom Koszyk

Daily UI #001 - Sign Up Animation

Daily UI #001 - Sign Up Animation ui sign up form dailyui001 dailyui daily button 100 001 fashion lifestyle
So, I've decided to join Daily UI challange. The first shot for me - Sign Up form. Enjoy and don't forget to check out @2x and animation!

Daily UI is an awesome initiative which can help you become a better designer. Check it out here: http://dailyui.co

Posted on Nov 6, 2015
