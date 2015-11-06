Daissy Designs

Creative Forces: Women's Edition

Daissy Designs
Daissy Designs
Hire Me
  • Save
Creative Forces: Women's Edition event art orlando aiga
Download color palette

Cover art for the AIGA Orlando Creative Forces Series. Join us!

View all tags
Posted on Nov 6, 2015
Daissy Designs
Daissy Designs
Hi, I'm Daissy, Sr UX Designer open for remote opportunities
Hire Me

More by Daissy Designs

View profile
    • Like