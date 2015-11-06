Gavin Thompson

Mediterranean Scrapbook Kit - Postcard sample

Gavin Thompson
Gavin Thompson
  • Save
Mediterranean Scrapbook Kit - Postcard sample mediterranean cute fun illustration color photo
Download color palette

Semi Cropped section of one of the postcards created for a Mediterranean Scrapbook Kit freelance project. I created 6 different cards to go along with the rest of the project.

http://www.gavintdesign.com/#/mediterranean-scrapbook-kit/

View all tags
Posted on Nov 6, 2015
Gavin Thompson
Gavin Thompson

More by Gavin Thompson

View profile
    • Like