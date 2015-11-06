Quick website with Portfolio

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
I quickly built this simple, responsive one-pager with Adobe Portfolio (www.myportfolio.com) — doing away with optional website/page elements like galleries, projects and navigation (for example). Sometimes all you need is a simple page. Stoked how simple it was to do.
Note: Featuring photography of Julia Galdo
http://thisis.myportfolio.com