Quick website with Portfolio

Quick website with Portfolio
I quickly built this simple, responsive one-pager with Adobe Portfolio (www.myportfolio.com) — doing away with optional website/page elements like galleries, projects and navigation (for example). Sometimes all you need is a simple page. Stoked how simple it was to do.

Note: Featuring photography of Julia Galdo

http://thisis.myportfolio.com

