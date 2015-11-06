Wopi Faces

Ilari Niitamo

Here are four situational variations of our WOPI mascot, each image communicating a specific something on the company's website:

1) Admin (this is where we construct stuff)
2) Contact (we are super-happy to hear from you)
3) Learn More (eureka!)
4) Error (something went wrong)

