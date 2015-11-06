𝕵𝔢𝔞𝔫

Location Tracker

𝕵𝔢𝔞𝔫
𝕵𝔢𝔞𝔫
  • Save
Location Tracker dailychallenge message popup tracker location userinterface ux ui dailyui
Download color palette

#day 020 of UI Daily Challenge
with the idea to become a better designer.

Today's work: Location Tracker
Time: 50 min
Concept: That moment when dailyui sends you two emails tasks in a single day and you contemplate if you should do it beforehand or wait until Monday.

As suggested by: http://dailyui.co/ #dailyui

View all tags
Posted on Nov 6, 2015
𝕵𝔢𝔞𝔫
𝕵𝔢𝔞𝔫

More by 𝕵𝔢𝔞𝔫

View profile
    • Like