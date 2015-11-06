Caleb Alba

Caleb Alba
Caleb Alba
Hart Construction Logo construction typography logo design design graphic design branding logo
Hello Dribble community! This is my first upload! This is a logo for a construction company that I recently worked on. Thank you in advance for any comments or critique. Excited to show some of my work and engage with the community.

Posted on Nov 6, 2015
Caleb Alba
    Like