Apple TV 3D-Effect on the Web

My first rebound. This is my version of the Apple TV 3D effect.

I have also included the html/css/javascript code to do this on the web. http://codepen.io/althe3rd/pen/qOOXLN

I find the effect is even more impressive when you get to control the 3D perspective.

* Please note that I haven't yet added the interaction for touch based devices (I'm working on that).